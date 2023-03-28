Recently engaged WWE Superstar set to be added to WrestleMania 39 match - Reports

WWE's attempts at adding as much talent as possible from their roster to the WrestleMania 39 match card resulted in two Fatal-4 Way Tag Team bouts being announced, one for the men and women each.

The fourth team in the women's "WrestleMania Showcase" contest remains ambiguous as of this writing. However, a new report by PW Insider Elite has now revealed the two names that are likely to be added.

Chelsea Green & Carmella were expected to be forming a tag team on the Road to WrestleMania 39. But that seems to have been put on hold on account of Carmella's disappearance from WWE TV.

It seems the company is looking to pair Chelsea Green with SmackDown star Sonya Deville. The 29-year-old star has not been seen on television lately as she took time off to get engaged to her longtime partner Toni Cassano.

Sonya Deville's most notable recent performance was when she challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship last month in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has been feuding with Adam Pearce of late.

Former WWE Superstar hopes Chelsea Green will be involved at WrestleMania 39

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Matt Cardona spoke about his wife's performance since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble event. He believes Chelsea Green is "absolutely killing it," and hopes that she gets involved in some capacity on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Everybody needs a taste of the big time. She didn't even have a cup of coffee yet in WWE. She had the Keurig pod, she put it in the machine, didn't even press brew. She didn't get that cup of coffee, so she's got to go. She's got to try. And look, she's absolutely killing it. She's on every single week. They bring her to "SmackDown" sometimes, and hopefully she'll be involved with WrestleMania." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Chelsea Green's performance as the annoying "Karen" has been so well-received, fans expressed their support for the RAW Superstar to win the 2023 Money in the Bank. The 31-year-old star reacted to winning the MITB contract.

