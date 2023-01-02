Recently released female star makes over $1 million in one month since Triple H fired her from WWE

Triple H recently made a major decision to fire a popular female star from WWE. However, Mandy Rose has been doing very well since her exit.

Rose was recently released from her contract when WWE was made aware of her FanTime content. The company allegedly deemed the content too racy for their liking and released the former NXT Women's Champion.

However, it has not dented Mandy Rose's financial situation, as FanTime took to Instagram to congratulate the former NXT star for raking in over $1 million in the last month of 2022.

Mandy Rose was a Tough Enough contestant when she started off with the company. She made it to NXT, and by 2017, she had debuted on the main roster. The Golden Goddess teamed up with Sonya Deville to form Absolution, and they often tagged together with Saraya (formerly known as Paige).

While Mandy Rose never became a main event star on the main roster, she was involved in some memorable storylines, particularly in romantic angles with Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Once that storyline was dropped, she eventually went back to NXT.

Mandy Rose reinvented herself on the former black-and-gold brand as she recruited Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. The former faction leader went on to win the NXT Women's Championship and hold the title for a record-breaking 413 days. Just a day before her release, she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez.

Mandy Rose was seemingly snubbed by WWE

WWE released a video of the best NXT moments of 2022 on December 27. Despite her year-long reign, Mandy Rose was surprisingly absent from the list, with her only mention coming when Roxanne Perez's title win was shown.

The current NXT Women's Champion and Cora Jade were prominently featured, while Bron Breakker's NXT Championship victory earned the top spot. Mandy Rose defended her title ten times, second only to Asuka's 11 title defenses. One of her best defenses came in a Fatal-4-Way Match victory at Stand & Deliver.

Mandy Rose also became the first-ever woman to unify the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship when she defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide.

