WWE snubs Mandy Rose as they announce best NXT moments of 2022

On December 27, WWE dropped the 'best NXT moments of 2022' video on their YouTube channel, and Mandy Rose was surprisingly excluded from the list. Women superstars such as Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade took notable spots, while Bron Breakker's NXT Championship victory at the beginning of the year found the No.1 spot. He is still the reigning NXT Champion.

Mandy Rose wasn't entirely absent from the video. She could be found in the No.4 spot, losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. It marked an end to her historic 413-day reign.

Rose defended her title ten times (including PPVs and TV shows), second highest to Asuka (11). Besides that record, her critically acclaimed Fatal-4-Way match victory at Stand & Deliver should have been nominated, considering the fan reception.

Regardless of her performances, Mandy Rose was the first woman to unify the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport at Worlds Collide. Intriguingly, such a huge achievement wasn't the 'best NXT moment of 2022.'

WWE substantially pushed Mandy Rose after she was shifted from the main roster to the former black and gold brand in July 2021. In fact, two months later, she defeated Raquel Gonzalez (now Rodriguez on SmackDown) at Halloween Havoc to win the NXT Title. Mandy was believed to be the 'Roman Reigns of the women's roster,' yet she failed to be acknowledged in the recent countdown list.

Is WWE trying to erase Mandy Rose from its history? The Stamford-based company is notorious for pulling off such tactics. In the past, it cut ties with CM Punk after various controversies, and backstage heat enveloped their relationship. Hulk Hogan almost became non-existent from WWE after his scandalous remarks in the past.

Besides Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade being in the limelight, Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone also featured in the best NXT moments of 2022. Her surprise debut in October found the No.6 spot.

What is Mandy Rose up to after her WWE release?

Mandy Rose, whose real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno, was released on December 14, 2022. The company allegedly took note of her FanTime content and believed it breached her contract's parameters. She had reportedly been warned, but Rose apparently refused to delete the site.

Following her release, Rose posted this message to her subscribers, noting that her $40 per month page will continue:

“Hey guys, thank you for all the messages. I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from you guys. And don’t worry the page is still up!" (H/T TJR Wrestling)

Mandy is highly active on social media. In fact, some reports claim that the former champion earned more money from her third-party accounts than from her wrestling. Her last performance inside the squared circle was against Roxanne Perez, a day before her release, where she dropped the NXT Women's Title.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes