Recently released star teases WWE return for proposed match at WrestleMania XL

A recently released star has hinted at a potential WWE comeback for a proposed match at WrestleMania XL. The name in question is AJ Francis, previously known as Top Dolla.

Francis debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in May 2021 and aligned himself with Isiah "Swerve" Scott. After this, the duo formed a stable known as Hit Row, which also included B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. However, the 33-year-old and several other wrestlers were released from their contracts in September 2023.

Bronson Reed recently took to Twitter to propose a Meaty Men Invitational for WrestleMania XL, an idea recently pitched by Big E. The post caught AJ Francis' attention, and he replied to Reed, hinting at a return to the Stamford-based promotion for the abovementioned contest.

"MEATY INVITATIONAL you said? [emoji]," Dolla wrote.

AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) was reportedly present backstage during the latest episode of WWE RAW

According to reports, the former Top Dolla was present backstage during this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The star later took to Twitter to confirm the story, saying he was in the city and a fan told him about the show's venue. AJ Francis also mentioned he was happy that his former co-workers were glad to meet him.

The latest episode of the red show was filled with emotions. The main event of the program featured a six-man Gauntlet Match. Many people were hoping to see Chad Gable emerge as the winner. However, Sami Zayn reigned supreme via pinfall, shattering Gable's WrestleMania XL dream. Zayn is now set to face Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Some fans want AJ Francis to return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon. It remains to be seen what's next for the 33-year-old.

