Recently released WWE Superstar breaks silence after backstage appearance on RAW

A recently released WWE Superstar has taken to social media to address his backstage appearance on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is A.J. Francis (Top Dolla in WWE).

Dolla signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 as part of their developmental brand, NXT. The former American football player formed a stable, Hit Row, alongside Isiah "Swerve" Scott, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

The group was drafted to SmackDown in 2021. However, the faction was soon released from their contracts due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Top Dolla returned to the company on the August 12, 2022, episode of SmackDown but was again released from his contract in September last year.

According to reports, the former SmackDown star was present backstage during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Top Dolla has now taken to Twitter/X to break his silence and confirm his presence at the recent edition of RAW. The 33-year-old wrote that a fan told him WWE RAW was supposed to take place in Houston, so he went to the show's venue and was glad that everyone was happy to see him.

"Bun B invited me to his show at Rodeo Houston, so I pulled up to H-Town today… At the rental car spot, a fan told me RAW was in Houston. EVERYONE I saw was excited to see me & that felt good…" Dolla wrote.

Top Dolla said Triple H told him that the door was open for his WWE return

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Top Dolla revealed that Triple H told him that the doors of the Stamford-based promotion were still open for him.

The 33-year-old also mentioned that he was not waiting for an opportunity to return to WWE.

"I know the door to the WWE is still open. Triple H told me that himself, but at the end of the day, I'm not waiting on that. I did everything that I could while I was there, and I appreciate every opportunity that they gave me. But, at the end of the day, if you don't think that you can do something with me, then I think you're wrong, and I think that I've already started to prove that. I think that I'll continue to prove that."

Dolla recently debuted on Total Nonstop Action's Hard to Kill under his real name, A.J. Francis. It will be interesting to see what the star has planned for his future in wrestling.

