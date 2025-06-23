  • home icon
  Recently released WWE star teases shocking appearance change 

Recently released WWE star teases shocking appearance change 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 23, 2025 23:00 GMT
A former champion may make a massive change. [Image credits: WWE.com]
A former champion may make a massive change. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A recently released WWE star teased a drastic appearance change today on social media. The promotion is currently on the road to Night of Champions 2025 this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Isla Dawn used to be a part of the Unholy Union tag team alongside Alba Fyre, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship together. Dawn was released by the company in February 2025 and took to social media today to tease shaving her head.

The former champion shared a video of herself playing with her hair and teased that she was going to shave it off, as seen in her post below.

"Might shave it off," wrote Isla Dawn.

Alba Fyre aligned with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown after Isla Dawn was let go by the promotion. Fyre and Niven are known as The Secret Hervice and serve as protection for the former Women's United States Champion on the blue brand.

Vince Russo comments on recent WWE releases

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the company letting go of several stars this year.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that most of the released stars would wind up feeling relieved that they were no longer with the promotion. He added that once talent realizes they can still make money without WWE, it would be a weight off their shoulders.

"You know how horrible that is? With those people that were let go. I'm going to be honest - after the initial shock, I bet you half of those people, two weeks from now, three weeks from now, they'll be relieved. I guarantee. When they realize, 'Oh, they'll pay me this much on the indies now,' or 'Oh, I can make a podcast.' That's the first thing that happens, bro - the fear of, 'Where's that money going to come from?'. Once you figure that out and then you realize, 'Oh, I can still make money in this business.' I guarantee you, it's a weight off the back." (2:00-2:56)
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Isla Dawn in the world of professional wrestling following her WWE departure.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA.

Edited by Robert Lentini
