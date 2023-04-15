Recently returned superstar sends interesting message to Alexa Bliss amid WWE hiatus

A recently returned superstar sent Alexa Bliss a message during her hiatus from WWE today.

Alexa battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship this past January at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Bliss was no match for The EST and was soundly defeated. After the bout, Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron and mocked Little Miss Bliss for not being in control. She has not appeared on television since her loss at Royal Rumble.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently returned to the company and is involved in a storyline on the red brand. Trish betrayed Becky Lynch on this past Monday's edition of RAW after the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The 47-year-old is currently a judge on Canada's Got Talent and joked that one of the contestants might be using Lilly the doll for her dance routine.

"I think @AlexaBliss_WWE may have lent her Lilly…," tweeted Trish Stratus.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss fires back at keyboard warriors

Alexa Bliss has dealt with her fair share of rude fans and has never been shy to hit back at the trolls.

The 31-year-old has captured nine championships throughout her career but is still subject to negative comments on social media. Her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, has also received hateful comments from fans in the past.

Bliss recently took to Twitter to respond to fans who sent her negative comments. She claimed that the trolls made her laugh rather than bother her.

"I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT”I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh," wrote Alexa Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT”I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh I want to know how people who are keyboard warriors think I react to seeing their tweets … are they like “THIS WILL GET HER!” “TAKE THAT” 😂 I genuinely want to know … because they make me laugh 😂

Alexa is one of the most popular female superstars on the roster. It will be interesting to see what she does when she returns to the company.

