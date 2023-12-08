Recently-returned top superstar has no plans to go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title, believes Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes CM Punk does not plan to pursue Roman Reigns' championship.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based company after nine years of absence at Survivor Series: WarGames. After appearing on Monday Night RAW last week, The Best in the World is scheduled to be at SmackDown on Friday.

While some speculated that the 45-year-old could go after Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast that Punk has no interest in chasing that title.

"I don't think CM Punk has plans for that championship. I think their plans, like you said, is with Seth and I hope that's not true," he said. [10:55 - 11:03]

Roman Reigns leaving WWE after losing his championship to a 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40 next April is possible, says Freddie Prinze Jr. Check out the details here.

CM Punk should not get a push in WWE until he proves his loyalty, says Bobby Lashley

During a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, Bobby Lashley commented on the return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based company. He claimed some superstars were against it.

Meanwhile, The All Mighty urged WWE not to push the 45-year-old superstar until he proves his loyalty.

"I hope they make him kind of work for some of the stuff. I hope he's not one of the people that 'oh okay, he comes back, gonna win the Rumble, we're gonna do this, we're gonna do that. I hope they give him an opportunity to kind of prove his loyalty to the business and some of the people in there just to let everybody know, some of the naysayers, some of the people that aren't too happy about him being there. I hope he has his opportunity to work his way back up to the top and not just [be] given everything, because maybe he negotiated a good contract that allowed him to do that," he said.

Top superstar dethroning Roman Reigns to win his first championship in nearly 15 months addressed by a real-life Bloodline member. Check out the details here.

Please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here