Recently returned WWE star shares cryptic message about his future

A returning WWE Superstar has delivered an interesting message today.

Karrion Kross has had a frustrating run on the main roster so far. The veteran recently returned to television but was quickly knocked out of the United States Championship tournament by Bobby Lashley.

He has been featured in ominous vignettes as of late, and a silhouette of The Authors of Pain with Paul Ellering was seemingly included in last week's video. Kross took to social media today to deliver another cryptic message. He referenced a Japanese legend and noted that the tree's greatest strength lies in its roots:

"There's a Japanese legend that says, If you feel like you're losing everything, Remember: Trees lose their leaves every year, yet they still stand tall and wait for better days to come. People forget… It is in the roots, not the branches, that a tree’s greatest strength lies. #Strength," he wrote.

Bill Apter reacts to Karrion Kross' promo on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter is a fan of Karrion Kross but has not enjoyed the company's direction with his character.

Bill Apter has suggested that the company send Kross back to NXT for a reset in the past and has noted that the character seems lost on the main roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Apter shared his reaction to Kross' latest promo on the blue brand. He stated that it was a great promo, but it might be too late at this point.

"It was a great promo but I am just looking at what they have done with him and all of a sudden, ‘I’m back and I am better than ever and I am right in the middle of SmackDown.’ I don’t know." [From 38:33 to 38:46]

Kross was released by the promotion in 2021 after his disastrous initial run on the main roster. He was brought back to the company last year but has not made an impact on WWE's main roster so far. Only time will tell what lies ahead of Karrion Kross in WWE.

