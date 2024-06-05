Recently signed WWE star makes bold prediction ahead of major title match

A newly signed WWE Superstar has made a bold claim ahead of an upcoming title match. The promotion is getting set for NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex in Nevada.

Ethan Page appeared during the final segment of last week's episode of NXT and attacked Trick Williams. NXT GM Ava officially signed All Ego to a contract last night and announced a huge title match for this weekend. Page will be facing Williams for the NXT Championship in his first match with the promotion.

Ahead of his title match against Williams, the former AEW star noted that it took him 17 years to get a contract with WWE. However, he also predicted that it would only take him one match to become champion.

"Took 17 years to sign on the dotted line with @wwenxt …. But only one match to become a CHAMPION!" he wrote.

Ethan Page claimed that he had not signed a contract with the promotion following his appearance last week. However, he signed his deal live on television last night and has a chance to become the new NXT Champion at Battleground this weekend.

Shawn Michaels predicts two former NXT stars will main event WWE WrestleMania

Shawn Michaels recently stated that nobody would be surprised if Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were to main event a future WrestleMania down the line.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last July, The Heartbreak Kid praised the two former NXT Champions. He added that Breakker and Hayes could potentially headline a WrestleMania together.

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future." [From 08:03 – 08:12]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Ethan Page spent the past few years with All Elite Wrestling but never won a title with the promotion. He exited AEW last month and many fans were clamoring for him to sign with WWE. Only time will tell if Page will be able to defeat Trick Williams this weekend at Battleground to become the new NXT Champion.

