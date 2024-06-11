Recently signed WWE star sends interesting request to Cody Rhodes

A recently signed WWE Superstar has sent an interesting request to Cody Rhodes ahead of this week's edition of RAW. The American Nightmare made the jump to SmackDown after dethroning Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ethan Page wrapped up his tenure in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has already made an impact in NXT. All Ego battled Trick Williams for the NXT Championship in the main event of Battleground last night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Although Williams picked up the victory finally, the former AEW star gave him everything he could handle.

Page took to social media today to respond to Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion teased showing up to NXT tomorrow night. He requested the champion to bring along a new referee following his loss at NXT Battleground last night in Las Vegas.

"If you bring @WWENXT a gift, can it be a new referee ? Thx Champ See you Tuesday," wrote Page.

Former WWE star wants to face Cody Rhodes in title match

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, is hoping to get a chance to battle Cody Rhodes in a title match. The 39-year-old has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene and also hosts the Major Wrestling Figure podcast with Curt Hawkins.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview, Cardona stated that he could have a storyline with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship or go after Cody Rhodes's title if he ever were to return to the Stamford-based company.

"There's so many people. I can plug myself into almost any situation. Let's say Sami Zayn, IC title. Come for that title, I had it for a day. Now I want it back, I want a real run with it. Cody Rhodes, WWE Champ. You know, our friendship it's pretty obvious it's pretty public. Maybe we flip the script on that. My wife, Chelsea Green, there's a layup right there with that," said Cardona. [From 7:25 onwards]

AJ Styles faked his retirement on SmackDown in order to get another shot at Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The two stars will be competing in an 'I Quit' match at the premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland this Saturday night.

