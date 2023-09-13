"Recovery is essential" - 35-year-old superstar sends cryptic message after missing WWE RAW

A 35-year-old superstar has shared a cryptic message after not appearing during last night's edition of WWE RAW at the Scope Arena in Virginia.

RAW was an eventful show this week that featured the return of Nia Jax. One superstar who was not a part of this week's RAW was Bronson Reed. The big man was released in August 2021 but was brought back to the company in December 2022.

Bronson Reed last competed on RAW on the August 28th episode and lost to Tommaso Ciampa. He has defeated Akira Tozawa and Riddick Moss at the last two tapings for Main Event. Reed took to his Instagram story today to share a cryptic message after not appearing on last night's edition of RAW. He noted that recovery is essential in his post seen below.

Reed shares an interesting message on social media

Bronson Reed reveals his goals in WWE

Bronson Reed has a lot he wants to accomplish during his second run in WWE.

In an interview with The Inner Sanctum earlier this year, Reed shared his goals as a WWE Superstar. He shared that he wants to compete at major premium live events and become a champion on the main roster.

“Ultimately, I’m looking to become a champion. Whether that’s the United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion or maybe a WWE Champion, Universal Champion. They’re the big goals. I want to be a part of the events like Money in the Bank and SummerSlam and Survivor Series," said Reed.

Reed added that he has a few wrestlers in mind that he would like to be able to step inside the ring with during his career as a WWE Superstar.

"So hopefully I am featured in them and have some of those dream matches I can tick off of my bucket list. I have a few people in my sights that I’d love to be able to step in the ring with. Whether it happens, I don’t know. But that is sort of what I’m looking forward to," he added.

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed returned in a big way last year and helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. However, he has disappeared from television as of late, and only time will tell what the future holds for him in the company.

Do you think Bronson Reed has been under-utilized since his return at the end of last year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.