Reigning WWE champion on the moment that "solidified" their career

WWE has built many top stars since the pandemic era. Many big names have emerged over the past couple of years, and a current champion opened up about the moment that made them feel like a star.

Roxanne Perez had a successful NXT Women’s Championship defense against Jada Parker at No Mercy. The 22-year-old was confronted by the debuting Giulia after her big win.

Many in the company see Roxanne Perez as a future top star. Legends like Booker T and CM Punk have a lot of faith in the two-time champion.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Perez revealed the moment that made her believe that the company saw her as a true star. She reflected on her first NXT Women’s Championship win.

"I think it started from when they put the NXT Women's Championship on me the first time around," stated Perez about when she knew WWE trusted her. "I think that was, I feel like, to me, that solidified, like, every single thing that I had done getting to this point, because being in WWE was always my main goal."

She added that the trust Shawn Michaels and the others had in her helped her along the way. It has allowed her to become a two-time champion.

"Every single step that I took along the way, every single step was for this — to be in WWE. So it's really, really cool to have that trust from Shawn Michaels, and just the entire WWE, in general," said Perez. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Roxanne Perez also noted that she had competed in two Royal Rumble matches in her short stint with the company. It added to the entire experience of being a big deal in the company.

Roxanne Perez wants to face one of WWE’s top stars

Bayley has set the bar in WWE with her incredible performances and title reigns. 22-year-old Roxanne Perez looks up to The Role Model and recently talked about wanting to face her.

In an interview with TV Insider, Perez stated that the return of the Evolution PLE could trigger a match between the two superstars. It would be a great way to have the two superstars in the same ring.

"I’d love that. I’ve been waiting for an Evolution II for a pretty long time. Now I can possibly be a part of it. The first time I watched it, I was watching from my couch, probably 15 or 16 years old. I was dying to be part of that one day. Yeah, hopefully, they can put together an Evolution II. Maybe me versus Bayley?" Perez said.

Fans can hope to see the two women take to the ring one day. Perez has proven herself in NXT, and a match against Bayley will surely put her on the map.

