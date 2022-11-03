Relative of The Bloodline has changed his mind about Paul Heyman's WWE partnership with Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' on-screen special counsel Paul Heyman has won over a member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family.

Samu, a former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion with Fatu (a.k.a. Rikishi), has had doubts about Heyman's association with Reigns over the last two years. However, he now believes that Brock Lesnar's former advocate is 100 percent committed to The Tribal Chief.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Samu said he is confident in Reigns' closest ally:

"I do [trust Heyman]. It took me a while. At first, in the beginning, I had my feelings about it, but he has proven to be a great factor, a great manager. If not the best, one of the best. We have a lot of faith in Paul and his decision-making and helping Roman, show him some of the dynamics, some of the tricks that Roman might not know." [4:25 – 4:55]

Samu wrestled for Heyman's ECW promotion in 1996. In the video above, the 59-year-old also made a prediction for the potential dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman and The Bloodline will feature at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel 2022, will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Paul Heyman is expected to accompany Roman Reigns to the ring for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Reigns has not competed in a televised match since defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in September.

The Usos will also be in action, defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Butch and Ridge Holland.

While Samu is happy with Heyman's involvement in The Bloodline, he did not have nice things to say about Sami Zayn's Honorary Uce status. He believes the former Intercontinental Champion could be a danger to his family's stable moving forward.

Do you think Paul Heyman is committed to The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

