"Release him now", "It never fit"- Triple H has 'failed' 38-year-old star, according to WWE Universe

Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming ever since taking over the company's creative duties from Vince McMahon. However, fans believe that The Game’s booking has not been up to the mark when it comes to Baron Corbin.

The 38-year-old was repackaged as The Modern-Day Wrestling God in October last year. He was paired with Hall of Famer JBL as the duo constantly mocked other stars for not being a draw. However, their alliance ended on RAW this week after Corbin lost his fourth singles match in a row.

JBL told Corbin that he is “chump change television.” He said his legacy has lost all credibility after associating himself with the former NXT star before walking out on him.

Triple H's inconsistent booking of the RAW star did not sit well with fans. A few fans also questioned Baron Corbin's place in WWE, as the star has been with the company for over a decade and has won just one title.

Triple H recently booked a title change after a top WWE star's request

Fans have liked Triple H's run as the head of WWE's creative department. Besides bringing back several released stars, The Game has also made notable changes to TV programming and provided wrestlers with much more creative freedom.

WWE @WWE Rally the troops. @TripleH is getting us pumped for #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood all over again. Rally the troops. @TripleH is getting us pumped for #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood all over again. https://t.co/nXhBsfCWd1

Charlotte Flair recently returned from a hiatus to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The decision was questioned by many as the Queen was immediately inserted into the title picture upon her return.

However, according to a recent report, Ronda Rousey wanted to drop the title as she wants to compete alongside Shayna Baszler in the tag division. The duo will also reportedly challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39 for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Triple H will be booking his first WrestleMania as the head of the creative department. The 14-time world champion is bound to pull out all the stops to make this year's event a memorable one.

