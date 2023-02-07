Create

"Release him now", "It never fit"- Triple H has 'failed' 38-year-old star, according to WWE Universe

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 07, 2023 21:17 IST
Triple H is the head of WWE
Triple H is the head of WWE's creative department

Triple H has made several alterations to WWE programming ever since taking over the company's creative duties from Vince McMahon. However, fans believe that The Game’s booking has not been up to the mark when it comes to Baron Corbin.

The 38-year-old was repackaged as The Modern-Day Wrestling God in October last year. He was paired with Hall of Famer JBL as the duo constantly mocked other stars for not being a draw. However, their alliance ended on RAW this week after Corbin lost his fourth singles match in a row.

JBL told Corbin that he is “chump change television.” He said his legacy has lost all credibility after associating himself with the former NXT star before walking out on him.

Triple H's inconsistent booking of the RAW star did not sit well with fans. A few fans also questioned Baron Corbin's place in WWE, as the star has been with the company for over a decade and has won just one title.

Check out the fans' responses below:

JBL just BURIED Corbin lmfao#WWERAW https://t.co/WqK3gitM33
@WrestlePurists Did Vince write this
@SeanRossSapp Good choice. But man he just got buried by JBL. Next week there will be #YoureATurd chants. It is channel changing heat.
@GOATGOD_1000 coming out next match @BaronCorbinWWE https://t.co/KRo0ZeuyOH
JBL just buried and left Corbin LMFAOOO
@GOATGOD_1000 Baron's booking really doesn't make any sense. Triple H has failed him
@WrestlinRealest Most brutal burial ever
@WrestlinRealest What's happening to Corbin is sad.
@SeanRossSapp WWE keeps failing Corbin...Dude should take time off and seriously bulk up and grow out his beard. Come back as a legit threat and give him a new unique finisher that will absolutely be protected this time.Corbin has no business being used so Poorly.
@SeanRossSapp That’s twice now they’ve have someone vocally bury Corbin on TV, first the McMahon’s in late 2018 and now JBL
@WrestlePurists Don't know what wwe sees in Corbin. Release him now
@SeanRossSapp They need to release Corbin. They have tried and tried but he is not working out.
@SeanRossSapp What’s Barons Contract Situation?? He Needs a new start in AEW!!
@SeanRossSapp It never fit
@ncbjd @SeanRossSapp He’s not entertaining. It’s just what it is
@SeanRossSapp Can someone please release BaronHe has never been entertaining.
Is so wild that JBL can’t redeem Baron Corbin for me. I just don’t care to watch this boring mf. #WWERaw https://t.co/YaYQlQ3rrz
@WrestlingHumble Corbin going to have to come up with another character lol nothing is working for him

Triple H recently booked a title change after a top WWE star's request

Fans have liked Triple H's run as the head of WWE's creative department. Besides bringing back several released stars, The Game has also made notable changes to TV programming and provided wrestlers with much more creative freedom.

Rally the troops. @TripleH is getting us pumped for #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood all over again. https://t.co/nXhBsfCWd1

Charlotte Flair recently returned from a hiatus to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The decision was questioned by many as the Queen was immediately inserted into the title picture upon her return.

However, according to a recent report, Ronda Rousey wanted to drop the title as she wants to compete alongside Shayna Baszler in the tag division. The duo will also reportedly challenge Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39 for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Triple H will be booking his first WrestleMania as the head of the creative department. The 14-time world champion is bound to pull out all the stops to make this year's event a memorable one.

