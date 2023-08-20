Released star recently discovered surprise about his WWE run; claims he was kept in the dark by the company

Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) claimed he recently discovered a surprise about his run in the Stamford-based company.

Stevens initially joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 2003. However, he spent most of his time in developmental before getting released in 2007. The man formerly known as 'Idol Stevens' returned to the company three years later.

His second run as Damien Sandow lasted nearly six years and was more successful. He held the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside the Miz and won the 2013 Money in the Bank briefcase. However, he was let go from the company again in May 2016.

During a recent interview with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen on Wrestling Perspective Podcast via Fightful Select, Stevens addressed his run in the Stamford-based company. He claimed that WWE kept him in the dark regarding his popularity. The former superstar explained that during a recent autograph signing, someone told him that WWE had a person taking notes about the superstars receiving the loudest reactions at live events.

The former Tag Team Champion added that the person who told him also mentioned that his name was high on that list. However, the company, led by Vince McMahon at the time, did not want him to know that information. Stevens stated that this made him realize how far away he was from receiving opportunities.

Aron Stevens revealed why his popular tag team with The Miz ended. Check out the details here.

Aron Stevens opened up about his failed WWE Money in the Bank cash in

After winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2013, Aron Stevens attacked then-World Heavyweight Champion John Cena on an episode of Monday Night RAW before cashing in his contract. However, the Leader of the Cenation defeated him to retain his title.

During an interview with Ten Count, the former Tag Team Champion opened up about how he felt about his failed cash-in.

"How would you want me to feel? It's one of those things where it is what it is. And you know what? You can dwell on the past, which, you know, that got to me a little bit. Or you can go forward." Sandow added, "Behind the scenes? Yeah, it can get to me. But as a performer, I go out there; I don't care what I did. I may not like the script I'm handed, but I can weave that straw into gold," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

A WWE Legend gave his honest thoughts on Aron Stevens. Check out the details here.

What are your thoughts on Damien Sandow's run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here