Released star teases returning to WWE almost after 2 years at Royal Rumble 2023

As WWE Royal Rumble inches closer, the anticipation to see which performers could appear as surprise entrants is also through the roof. One of those names is Chelsea Green, who is rumored to have already struck a deal with WWE.

It's no secret that Royal Rumble has been the place where several major returns have gone down. Most recently, Edge's appearance at Royal Rumble 2020 and Ronda Rousey's return at Royal Rumble 2022 are still fresh in fans' memory. Even for this year's edition of the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, WWE reportedly has several surprises planned which could pop the crowd.

Now, Chelsea Green has teased appearing in the Women's Rumble match later this month through her latest tweet. She shared a GIF of her appearance from the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble. Though she didn't write anything in the tweet, the mere tease was enough to send fans into a frenzy over her return.

For the unversed, Green was released from the global juggernaut in April 2021 owing to budget cuts. However, the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion has reportedly been rehired by Triple H recently.

Who are the favorites to win at WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

Until a few days back, fans were wondering if Cody Rhodes would be able to make it in time for the Royal Rumble 2023. WWE confirmed on this week's RAW that The American Nightmare would indeed be participating in the Men's Rumble match. Following the announcement, he quickly became the frontrunner to win the match.

As per SkyBet, Cody, with 10/11 odds, is the favorite to win the bout. Sami Zayn and The Rock are the second and third favorites, with 9/4 and 11/4 odds, respectively. As for the Women's Rumble, Rhea Ripley is leading with 8/11 odds, followed by Becky Lynch and Bayley with 9/4 and 8/1 odds, respectively.

Do you see Chelsea Green returning at Royal Rumble 2023? Who do you think are the favorites to win at the premium live event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

