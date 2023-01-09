Released WWE star calls Sheamus "silly"

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently received an interesting message from a former colleague on Twitter. The person in question is Keith Lee, who called The Celtic Warrior "silly" for posting a question on the bird app.

Keith Lee was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over three years. He signed with the company in 2018 and won the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship once before getting released from his contract in 2021. The powerhouse is currently signed to AEW.

Sheamus, who recently revealed the name of his tag team with Drew McIntyre as 'Banger Bros,' posted a question on Twitter. The Irishman asked his followers what vehicle the newly formed tandem should drive.

Keith Lee was quick to respond to The Celtic Warrior. He said:

"You are silly lol," tweeted Lee.

Check out the exchange between the two below:

Sheamus @WWESheamus What mode of transport should the Banger Bros drive? What mode of transport should the Banger Bros drive? 💥💨

Sheamus was on the losing end of his match on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline over the last few months. The duo, along with Kevin Owens and the rest of Brawling Brutes, also faced off against the heel group inside the WarGames structure at Survivor Series. However, Sami Zayn ensured his team picked up the victory as he delivered a low blow to KO.

The feud between the two groups continued on SmackDown last week as The Celtic Warrior teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, they were unable to claim the gold as Jimmy and Jey once again emerged victorious.

The former WWE Champion also sent a message after the loss, putting the entire tag team division on notice:

"Should be tag champs today fella but sometimes cheats prosper.. we have a few receipts to deliver next week. You’re all on notice. #BangerBros," Sheamus tweeted.

The duo was also attacked by The Viking Raiders after the match when SmackDown went off-air. You can check out the clip by clicking here.

