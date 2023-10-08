Released WWE star calls out Triple H for burying him; calls him a "coward"

Former Cruiserweight Champion Paul London recently called out Triple H for burying him and his former tag team partner Brian Kendrick on WWE TV.

London joined the Stamford-based company in 2003. The 43-year-old spent nearly five years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before getting released from his contract in November 2008.

In September 2007, Triple H defeated Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch in a Handicap Match on RAW. The Game was attacked by Carlito, Cade, and Murdoch afterward. Nevertheless, London and Kendrick rushed to the ring to save the current WWE CCO. After the former Tag Team Champions helped The Game overcome his attackers, Triple H surprisingly pedigreed them.

London recently recalled the segment on the Cafe de Rene podcast. He called out Triple H for burying him and his partner.

"If anything, it just reflects like how fragile his ego was that he didn't think in a business standpoint in terms of to establish a team by, because, you know, if you think about it, the natural progression of that save, basically, what it was, it was he had just beat the tag division on RAW by himself. So, mind you, beating Cade and Murdoch. And then Umaga [Carlito] came down. It was three on one and Brian and I make the save and then he pedigrees us as a thank you. So, naturally, wouldn't you think if you have the business in mind that you would come back next week with a six-person match," he said.

The former Cruiserweight Champion added:

"I don't know, that just seems to make the most sense in terms of building somebody. But to instantly cut them right back down just to put yourself over like that, to me, forever said everything I needed to know about f***ing Triple H. You know, what his mind is. He was a coward about it too because he blamed it on Kevin Dunn and was like, 'Wasn't my idea. It wasn't, you know, I'm just telling you it wasn't my idea.' He kept saying that over and over again. I was like, 'Okay, we get it. It was your idea.' He's just not, he was afraid to say that. But yeah, it was a really sh**y business move that should've gone the other way to help four guys really." [1:39:03 - 1:40:46]

Paul London previously spoke about his relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

Paul London shared a locker room with Triple H for five years. In an interview with Wrestling Then And Now, the former Cruiserweight Champion opened up about his relationship with The Game during his WWE run.

The 43-year-old denied having heat with the 14-time WWE world champion. Meanwhile, he dubbed their relationship "weird" and "goofy."

"He and I always had kinda a weird goofy like not friendship but just kind of a relationship. There was never really much heat there. But, I don't know, he seemed to have his thumb on me. And, you know, there were times when I'd ask him, I was like, 'When do we get to have a match? I wanna wrestle you, Hunter. Like, when do we get to...' [Imitating Triple H]: 'Oh, it's not up to me. It's not up to me.' Okay, that's bullsh*t. Yeah, I mean you know da*n well if you said you wanted to... Yeah, so, I don't think he's the most honest guy. But I don't know why he wouldn't be able to just tell me straight up or what his deal was. I don't know what that is." [6:51 - 7:58]

Do you think the current CCO buried talents like Paul London while he was still wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

