Released WWE star explains how social media spat with Ryback was the "reason" he got over

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback has had his fair share of problems with other superstars over the years. Mansoor took to Twitch soon after his release from the Stamford-based promotion to share an interesting story about him.

The 27-year-old worked with WWE for nearly five years and got over only during Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia. Even though the company is set to return to the kingdom later this year, Mansoor was released from his contract on September 21, 2023.

He was released along with his Maximum Male Models teammate Mace. They took to Twitch to connect with the fans soon after they were relieved from their duties. During the stream, both shared numerous stories regarding their time in WWE.

One such story was related to a spat between Mansoor and Ryback.

This tweet by Ryback got the spat initiated

The 27-year-old star said that Ryback called him out for no apparent reason and tried to bury him:

"I have a match with Mustafa Ali, and Ryback puts out a Tweet that says Mansoor could come out to Stone Cold Steve Austin's music and he still wouldn't get a reaction. This kid is never gonna get over."

Mansoor decided to reply to Ryback's statement and not just sit back and get bashed by the former Intercontinental Champion:

"So, I decided to post a picture from a poll that said: 'Where should I wrestle next?' and the options were 'Go back to WWE, AEW, TNA, or Retire.' And like 90% picked 'retire!' I took a screenshot of that and posted it with no added context, and that tweet got more likes than anything I have ever done."

He added that the entire angle caused him to get over with the fans.

"In a way, ironically enough, Ryback is the reason I got over. He was such a good heel." [1:24 - 2:20]

Ryback last wrestled for WWE in 2016 before his release. He has done some work in the independent circuit but has not signed with any major promotions ever since.

Paul Heyman has also disowned former WWE star Ryback

Speaking on his Twitch stream, the 27-year-old star went on to add how he took his Twitter feud to show Paul Heyman. Mansoor said that he told Heyman that his boy had done this, to which The Wiseman had a very interesting reply:

"We're on the bus, SmackDown is on the bus, and I go up to Paul [Heyman] and show him the Tweet. And I say, hey Paul, your boy just called me out on Twitter. Heyman looks at me and goes: My boy? And I go 'Yeah remember he's one of your boys, you managed him?' And Heyman said: 'Don't you ever call that schmuck my boy ever again.'''

The entire story seems to have helped Mansoor on the roster when he was trying to make his way through the promotion. He got a chance to work with some top stars before being released. However, the future seems bright for the 27-year-old.

