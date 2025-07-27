  • home icon
Released WWE star makes heartbreaking confession; he once trained with The Rock for massive return

By JP David
Published Jul 27, 2025 10:45 GMT
The Rock trained with NXT stars for his WrestleMania 40 return. (Photos: WWE.com and @joecoffey88 on IG)
The Rock trained with several WWE Superstars for his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 last year. One of those stars was released in May this year, and he recently made a heartbreaking confession online.

For his tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, The Final Boss enlisted the help of Gallus. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang helped Rocky get into ring shape and prepare him for the rigors of wrestling at age 52 in 2024.

Despite their connections to The Rock, WWE released the Gallus trio from their contracts on May 2. It's unclear if they have a 30-day or a 90-day no-compete clause, but they haven't wrestled since their release more than two months ago.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Joe Coffey admitted to a heartbreaking fact to a fan page's question about wrestling. He called his current status as a free agent the lowest point of his wrestling career.

"Probably now," Joe tweeted.
Based on their social media activity, Joe Coffey and the rest of Gallus are returning as Ghalus for Clan Wrestling's event at the Braehead Arena in Renfrewshire, Scotland, on September 6.

Shawn Michaels revealed why Gallus was chosen to work with The Rock's return

In an exclusive interview with SEScoops last year, Shawn Michaels revealed why WWE chose Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang to help The Rock prepare for his in-ring return. The Final Boss hadn't wrestled since 2013 at that point, so it was important for him and WWE to find him the best training partners.

"These are three guys who know what they’re doing, understand every aspect of it, sometimes you need a guy who’s younger who can fly around, but sometimes you need guys who are mature, and professional, who can adjust to everything to what Rock wants. Obviously, I’m partial to those guys, they're fantastic guys, they’re professional and very dependable," Michaels said.
While the future of Gallus is currently in their home country of Scotland, The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber. His involvement in John Cena's heel turn has never been explained, and Travis Scott's reported falling out with the company was not a great sign for The Final Boss.

