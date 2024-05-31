Released WWE star makes major career move

A released WWE Superstar made a major career move today. The company is coming off a successful King and Queen of the Ring event this past weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Gable Steveson has signed with an NFL Team. His agent, Carter Chow, informed the sports outlet that Steveson has signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Steveson has signed a three-year rookie deal with the Bills, and ESPN included a comment from the former WWE star.

"I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football. I am grateful to Coach (Sean) McDermott, (general manager) Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity," said Steveson. [H/T: ESPN]

Gable Steveson was released by WWE earlier this month. The 24-year-old is an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling but did not make an impact during his tenure with the promotion. Steveson only had one televised match during his time in the promotion, and it was against Baron Corbin. The two stars battled to a double count-out at NXT's Great American Bash 2023.

WWE legend Kurt Angle said he felt bad for Gable Steveson

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle discussed Gable Steveson in WWE and disclosed that he felt bad for the young star.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran noted that Steveson was already being compared to him early in his career. Angle added the former NCAA wrestler was really athletic, but Kurt was not sure how entertaining he was going to be on television.

"I feel badly for him because he's being compared to me at this point in time, and he hasn't even barely started, he just started out right now so I don't know how his future is going to be. I know he's really talented, really athletic, I'm not sure how he is as far as entertainment-wise, but as far as in the ring I heard he's really good."

During his time in the company, Gable Steveson competed in 17 matches, with 16 taking place at house shows. It will be interesting to see if he can find success in the NFL moving forward.

