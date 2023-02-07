Released WWE star pitches interesting idea for Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn in one of the most anticipated matches in recent WWE history. Previously released star James Ellsworth had an interesting suggestion for the match.

Sami Zayn turned on the Tribal Chief and the Bloodline after the main event of the Royal Rumble 2023. The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso laid out the Canadian star to close the show.

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn delivered a huge spear to the Head of the Table, but the rest of the Bloodline (minus Jey Uso) attacked the 38-year-old. Roman Reigns sent an ominous message to Zayn, promising to break him the way he broke the Bloodline. The two will square off at the Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Canada.

Recently released superstar James Ellsworth took to Twitter to propose an interesting change to the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

"Paul Heyman should pull some strings…Get Earl Hebner to be the special referee for…#RomanReigns vs #SamiZayn in Montreal at #EliminationChamber !" James Ellsworth tweeted.

James Ellsworth @realellsworth



Get Earl Hebner to be the special referee for…



vs Paul Heyman should pull some strings…Get Earl Hebner to be the special referee for… #RomanReigns vs #SamiZayn in Montreal at #EliminationChamber Paul Heyman should pull some strings…Get Earl Hebner to be the special referee for…#RomanReigns vs #SamiZayn in Montreal at #EliminationChamber !

James Ellsworth was a well-liked comedic character in the Stamford-based promotion. He departed the company in 2018 after being fired by General Manager Paige.

He was fired after interrupting a world title contract signing between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for that year's SummerSlam event.

WWE veteran believes Sami Zayn got even with Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed Sami Zayn's betrayal of the Bloodline and Roman Reigns. He stated that Zayn did not betray the faction, he just got even with them.

"I wouldn't say it was turning, I would say it was getting even, getting back, that's what he [Sami Zayn] was doing. He didn't betray them [The Bloodline], as many times as they were getting ready to really put the screws to him, that was the way this story was going and he kind of beat them to it. Should be turn on him or should he turn on them? In either case, it's going to get us to the same spot and that's the spot where they are feeling sorry for Sami, still," said Mantell. [From 24:20 to 24:51]

The Bloodline storyline is one of the best stories WWE has produced in many years. It remains to be seen how Triple H will conclude the story.

Poll : 0 votes