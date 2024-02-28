Released WWE star reacts to Kofi Kingston promoting him on RAW

A former WWE Superstar is publicly reacting after a surprise nod from Kofi Kingston. The New Day member pulled the show of respect on this week's RAW.

Monday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW saw Kingston and Xavier Woods lose a Street Fight to Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. The match went just over 18 minutes and included lots of brawling and action around the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

WWE aired a clip in the lead-up to the Street Fight that showed The New Day arriving backstage at RAW. Kingston was seen wearing a t-shirt from the MxM brand owned by former WWE Superstar Mace. The ex-RETRIBUTION member re-posted the clip to his Instagram Stories and reacted with a brief caption.

"[face holding back tears emoji] @truekofi," he wrote.

Screenshot of Mace's post on Instagram Stories

Now known as Mason D. Madden, the former RAW announcer was released in September 2023 along with other talents, including his tag team partner Mansoor. The former Maximum Male Models have reunited on the indies as MXM.

Top WWE Superstar has major praise for The New Day

Big E has been away from in-ring action since suffering a neck injury in March 2022. However, the former WWE Champion keeps up to date on New Day happenings and constantly supports his stablemates. He took to X after this week's Street Fight and called on fans to show their support.

"Please appreciate my GOATs @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi while you still got em. In and out of the ring. The best. I get the honor of calling those men 'my brothers,'" he wrote.

Despite the injury, Big E recently gave interesting comments on a potential in-ring return for the rivalry against Imperium.

