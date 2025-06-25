  • home icon
  Released WWE star reacts to recent comments from Kevin Owens

Released WWE star reacts to recent comments from Kevin Owens

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jun 25, 2025 21:23 GMT
Owens is out of action with an injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Owens is out of action with an injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A released WWE star shared his thoughts on recent comments made by Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter was forced to drop out of his WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton due to a neck injury.

Owens appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast and discussed his influence on Pro Wrestling Tees. The former Universal Champion noted that the idea started because he couldn't afford to pay to have his own merchandise produced at the time.

Oro Mensah was released by the promotion earlier this year. The veteran took to social media to react to Owens' story about Pro Wrestling Tees and promoted his merchandise, as seen in the post below.

"With that being said, rent is due🥃," he wrote.

Kevin Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 but had to pull out of the match because of a neck injury. Owens has not competed since his victory over Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Randy Orton defeated Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows and will be facing Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament this Saturday at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the King of the Ring tournament will go on to challenge for a WWE title at SummerSlam in August.

Kevin Owens hilariously pokes fun at a former WWE star

Kevin Owens humorously mocked former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona for wanting to return to the company.

Speaking on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with Cody Rhodes, Owens mocked Cardona for referring to himself as the "King of the Indies" while constantly pitching for a return to the promotion. Chelsea Green seemingly reacted to Owens and Rhodes talking about Matt Cardona earlier today on social media.

"I love Matt [Cardona]. The only thing I'll say is, for a guy who loves to be on indies so much, he sure fu**ing talks a lot about how much he wants to be back in WWE. Can't call yourself King of the Indies, and you are going out there telling people, 'I don't know why WWE hasn't signed me; I don't get it. If I were them, I definitely would have signed me,"' Owens said. [From 36:36 to 36:55]
You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when Kevin Owens will be able to return to action down the line.

