Released WWE star reveals hilarious new ring name

A released WWE Superstar has revealed a hilarious new ring name following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion last year. The company released several wrestlers and talent behind the scenes, following their merger with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc. last year.

Dabba-Kato, also known as Commander Azeez in WWE, was released by the company last year. Kato was known for his appearances during RAW Underground and his partnership with Apollo Crews. He has remained active in professional wrestling following his release and now has a new ring name.

Prime Time Wrestling has announced that the veteran will be in action against Dawid "Puncher" Seńko for the PTW Championship on May 11. The veteran will be competing under the name "Babathunder" and you can check out PTW's post on Instagram below.

Former WWE star EC3 reacts to Dabba-Kato's release by the company

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 shared his reaction to Dabba-Kato's surprising release last year and noted that the 35-year-old worked hard at his craft.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, the veteran commented on Dabba-Kato being let go by the promotion.

EC3 noted that Dabba-Kato was a good human being and he got to know him during his time in NXT. However, EC3 added that pro wrestling can be difficult for some people and will not work if anything is missing from a wrestler's repertoire.

"He's worked hard, it seemed. He was a good human from what I know. I had conversations and worked with him in the NXT days. I think pro wrestling is so weird, and sometimes it's hard for people to come into it and get it. If you don't get it nothings going to help. You can get by for a while - he's probably had a job for five years - but if something's missing, it's never gonna happen," said EC3. [From 05:36 - 06:06]

EC3 also suggested Dabba-Kato may benefit from being away from the WWE system and you can check out his comments in the video below.

Dabba-Kato spent seven years in WWE but never captured a title. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

