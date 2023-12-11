Released WWE stars suddenly turn up at big show

A couple of recently released WWE stars suddenly showed up at a wrestling show.

Mansoor was first scouted by WWE in 2018 during a tryout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was offered the chance to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He made his NXT debut later that year.

Mace, on the other hand, came from a professional football background. He took to professional wrestling after playing in the NFL for the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots.

Both Mace and Mansoor displayed pretty good in-ring skills, which allowed them to make it onto the main roster where they formed a faction with Maxxine and LA Knight. However, after Knight and Maxxine left the group, they were left floundering on the main roster, and were eventually released from the company.

Mace & Mansoor recently popped up at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling show much to the fans' happiness who couldn't believe their eyes.

Check out their appearance here:

Expand Tweet

Mace and Mansoor were released from WWE alongside several other superstars

Mace and Mansoor weren't the only two superstars released from the company earlier this year. On the same day in September 21, several superstars were let go from the promotion.

Some of the names released were big stars who had been with the company for several years. Stars such as Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin were also let go which shocked a lot of fans.

Even superstars who were starting to gain momentum on television, such as Dana Brooke and Mustafa Ali, were released which surprised a lot of fans given their sudden rise in NXT. September 21, 2023, will be remembered as a tragic day in the company.

Expand Tweet

It's good to see Mace and Mansoor back on the independent circuit where they can hone their skills further and make their next big splash.

What do you make of Mace and Mansoor's recent appearance on DPW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.