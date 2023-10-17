Released WWE Superstar asks wrestling world for advice

A released WWE Superstar has asked fans for advice on what to do next.

WWE's merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official on September 12th. The two promotions combined to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings.

The merger also brought about many changes for the company. WWE let go over 100 employees behind the scenes, and a bunch of talent was released last month. Emma (Tenille Dashwood) and her fiancé, Riddick Moss, were a part of the wave of releases in September.

Emma took to social media today to ask fans what she should do next following her release from the company. She included a photo of herself and asked fans to comment with their suggestions for the next step in her career. The former superstar claimed that she would be reading every comment as well:

"What would you like to see me do next!? Comment below. I’ll be reading them all!" she posted.

Expand Tweet

Emma on her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar

Emma returned to WWE last year by answering Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She gave it everything she had but was no match for The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Emma opened up about her journey to becoming a professional wrestler. She noted that she knew she wanted to be a wrestler and wanted to begin training at a young age:

"I kind of knew I wanted to wrestle. I remember I saw a poster for a local show up and I instantly said to my mom, 'Oh, if they have a show then they must have training, so you need to take me to training'. And she was just like, 'Absolutely not.' I think I was even younger then, like eleven probably when I first tried to go." [From 00:30 to 00:50]

The 34-year-old reacted to the video clip from the podcast and noted that it was crazy that she has been wrestling for two decades:

"I’ve been wrestling for 20 years 😅 Crazy!," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Emma has now been released twice by WWE during her professional wrestling career. She never captured a championship during both of her stints with the promotion. It will be fascinating to see what is next for the Australian star.

Would you like to see Tenille Dashwood compete in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.