Released WWE Superstar believes “Chelsea Green is Money”

RAW Superstar Chelsea Green has surprised fans with her character work over the last year, and a former WWE star has now made a surprising statement about the 32-year-old. The star in question is one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah.

Chelsea Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match last year and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley. She was in action during the 2024 Women's Rumble match this past Saturday and had a much better showing before being eliminated by Becky Lynch. Green went on a rant following the match in a backstage interview.

Aliyah was released from her contract on September 21, 2023. She took to Instagram last night to send a message to Green. The former superstar claimed that Green is money, and Chelsea responded by saying that she loved her. You can check out their interaction on Instagram in the image below.

Green and Aliyah have a wholesome interaction

Former WWE writer claims Chelsea Green has shown more charisma than any other female star on the roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes that Chelsea Green is a star and the company does not know how to use her correctly.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran praised the 32-year-old for her charisma as a performer. He added that WWE doesn't know how to use Green on television.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman with so much freaking charisma." [11:27 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Green and Niven have been on a losing streak since dropping the Women's Tag Team Championship last month. It will be interesting to see if they can get back on track in the weeks ahead.

