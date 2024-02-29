Released WWE Superstar comments on Vince McMahon allegations; makes bold claim

A released WWE Superstar has commented on the situation surrounding Vince McMahon and made a bold claim about others in the company.

Vince McMahon was formerly the CEO of WWE but stepped down from the company after a lawsuit was filed against him by Janel Grant. The former WWE employee has accused the 78-year-old of sex trafficking her alongside former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle claimed that he never heard anything regarding Vince McMahon during his time with the company. However, the released star stated that he saw other people make passes at female talents backstage.

"I've never heard anything about Vince. I've seen certain people, I'm not going to mention names, I've seen certain people make passes at certain female talent by saying, 'Come to my locker room' or that creepy kind of thing. The woman I talked to didn't go and was above that. She's a stallion and was like, 'I'm not doing that.' Like, 'Here's my number; come to my locker room.' That's where it ended, but it could have escalated, and if that person was in fear of their job or wasn't as over as they are, they probably would have gone there because 'what am I supposed to do?' Damn, I probably would have went there, 'I just need the job," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star Matt Riddle on the allegations against Vince McMahon

Matt Riddle has shared his thoughts on the disturbing allegations against Vince McMahon and noted that there are several red flags in the lawsuit.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the former United States Champion noted there were many texts, allegedly from McMahon in the lawsuit. He also compared McMahon's situation to things that have happened to him in the past.

"Some of the things I've read are pretty disturbing, if true. At the same time, I've read the texts, which can be considered kind of disturbing, in a way. The hard part for me with all this is....it's a finicky area. It seems like he ends up in these situations. There are always large sums of money involved. I don't know. I have no idea. I know my situation and how it was. For me, I feel like that's how I feel about situations because that was my experience, being falsely accused. I don't know, maybe he's falsely accused, but those texts, there are good amount of texts," said Riddle. [H/T: Fightful]

Matt Riddle now performs in MLW and NJPW following his WWE departure. Only time will tell if The Original Bro ever gets the chance to return to the promotion down the line.

