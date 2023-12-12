Released WWE Superstar looking insanely jacked ahead of RAW

A released WWE Superstar has shared an image looking incredibly jacked ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. CM Punk is set to decide which brand he will be signing with on tonight's show. Randy Orton also made his return at Survivor Series and has already signed with SmackDown to get revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out following RK-Bro's loss to The Usos on May 20, 2022.

Nia Jax and Becky Lynch will also be in action tonight. The Irresistible Force infamously busted Lynch open in 2018 ahead of Survivor Series. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match, and Drew McIntyre will square off against Jey Uso.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, former star Rick Boogs (Eric Bugenhagen) took to social media to share some new photos. The 36-year-old can be seen posing at Muscle Beach in California while looking jacked in his Instagram post below.

Boogs was released from his WWE contract on September 21, 2023.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman sends a message ahead of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman hilariously reacted to a 35-year-old clip of himself on social media ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

In the video posted by "On This Day in WWE" on X, Paul Heyman can be seen introducing The Original Midnight Express. The Wiseman reacted to the clip and noted that he has gotten much better over time.

Heyman then thanked Roman Reigns for keeping him at the top of the industry, as seen in his post below.

"OMFG, this is 35 years ago! THIRTY FIVE YEARS!!! Let's all please kindly note [that] I am soooooooo much better now than I was then. And ... 35 years later, and at the absolute very top of the industry. Thank you my #TribalChief!" Paul Heyman wrote.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk sent a warning to Roman Reigns that he was a "Paul Heyman guy" before The Tribal Chief this past Friday night on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Punk and Reigns cross paths sometime down the line.

Do you miss Rick Boogs on WWE television? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.