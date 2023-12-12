[WATCH] CM Punk sends message to fans ahead of WWE RAW

CM Punk has delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. CM Punk will be making an appearance tonight to announce which brand he will be signing with. RAW GM Adam Pearce has already made it known to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that he intends to sign the 45-year-old star to an exclusive contract for the red brand.

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura will square off tonight. Nia Jax and Becky Lynch are set for a singles match, and Drew McIntyre will also be facing Jey Uso tonight on RAW. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to face Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on RAW tonight in Cleveland.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk sent a message to fans. Punk noted that he would be making his decision tonight on RAW and delivered the message while wearing a Bret "The Hitman" Hart hoodie, as seen in the video below:

"I've talked to Nick Aldis on SmackDown, I've talked to Shawn Michaels in NXT, I'm here to talk to Adam Pearce live on Monday Night RAW. Find out where I am going to wind up calling home," said Punk.

Braun Strowman shares his thoughts on CM Punk's return to WWE

Braun Strowman recently commented on CM Punk's shocking return to the company.

Strowman has been with an injury since earlier this year and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Monster of All Monsters commented on Punk's return to the promotion at WWE Survivor Series last month.

Strowman stated that Punk is just doing his job and admitted that he has heard mixed things about what kind of person he is backstage. However, Strowman said that he will find out for himself when he meets CM Punk down the line.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

Punk's return has only brought more attention to WWE's already hot product. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the controversial star at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

