Released WWE Superstar makes bold claim about Stephanie McMahon

A released superstar has made a bold claim about working with Stephanie McMahon in WWE.

The company laid off over 100 employees following the merger with UFC, and released a bunch of talent on September 21st. Top Dolla of The Hit Row faction was one of the superstars who was released, and recently poked fun at the company's creative team following his departure.

The company originally released the entire Hit Row faction in 2021, but Triple H brought the group back to the promotion last year. However, Swerve Strickland opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling, and has now become a singles star for the rival promotion. Strickland is scheduled to battle former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page this weekend at WrestleDream in Seattle.

A wrestling fan took to social media and asked people to say something positive about Stephanie McMahon. Top Dolla chimed in and disclosed that she was the nicest person in the "Front Office" that he dealt with during his time in the company.

"Stephanie was consistently the nicest person in the “Front Office” I dealt with in my entire time in WWE," he posted.

WWE official sends heartfelt message to Stephanie McMahon

WWE official Jessika Carr recently sent a message to Stephanie McMahon on her birthday.

The former co-CEO turned 47 years old earlier this week, and received a birthday message from referee Jessika Carr. She announced her departure from the company earlier this year after her father, Vince McMahon, returned in a prominent role after a short hiatus. Carr noted on social media that she missed having Stephanie McMahon around regularly, in her message as seen below.

"Happy Birthday @StephMcMahon miss having you around regularly 🎂 🎈," she posted.

The merger between WWE and UFC became official earlier this month on September 12th. While the merger represents an exciting new era for the promotion, it also resulted in many talented people being laid off. Only time will tell what the future holds for the remaining members of Hit Row on the roster, and if Top Dolla will get another shot elsewhere.

