Released WWE Superstar makes surprising claim; confirms it was a joke

A former WWE star has made a hilarious claim today on social media. He then had to clarify on social media that he was only joking after fans reacted to his post.

Mansoor performed in WWE from 2018 until 2023. He was a part of the Maximum Male Models on the main roster before being released last year. The Maximum Male Models faction has since been disbanded. The veteran and Mace have become stars on the independent wrestling scene since their departure.

The 28-year-old took to his official X account today to claim that he was wrestling insider Boozer 666. The private X user has been known to break wrestling news over the years.

"Welp, cat's out of the bag. Yes, I was Boozer 666. Leaking stuff was just a fun little way to relieve stress at first but it snowballed out of control, and I had to stop for my mental health. It took a tremendous toll on my jk my Arabic isn't that good," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

After getting some blowback from fans online, he revealed that he was only kidding and encouraged fans to read his full post.

Expand Tweet

Mansoor was convinced he was getting fired before joining WWE faction

Mansoor recently shared that he thought the company was going to fire him before he joined Maximum Male Models.

In an interview on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, he noted that he wasn't doing anything ahead of a show in Saudi Arabia. The former superstar asked someone in Talent Relations if he was going to be a part of the show and he was told no. Mansoor said that he knew he was going to get fired then because he wasn't even being booked for premium live events in Saudi Arabia.

"I put my hand on his shoulder and I said, ' Well John, it was nice knowing ya.' I was convinced that was it for me. I was getting fired. I wasn't the Saudi guy anymore, what the hell was I?" [From 04:51 - 05:37]

You can check out the video below:

Mansoor had a successful tenure in WWE but never captured a championship. Only time will tell if he gets the opportunity to return to WWE sometime down the line.

Poll : Have you missed Mansoor on WWE television? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion