Released WWE Superstar reacts to Bron Breakker's photo with Lyra Valkyria; sends them a message

Lyra Valkyria shared a photo with the WWE Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker. The photo caught Isla Dawn's attention, who sent a message to both the superstars.

Breakker is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and is currently in his second reign with the title. Meanwhile, Valkyria is the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Dakota Kai to win the title and is set for a rematch against the 36-year-old superstar.

On Instagram, Valkyria's post caught Dawn's attention. The recently released WWE Superstar sent a message to both superstars.

"The two best friends that anyone could have," wrote Dawn.

Check out a screengrab of Dawn's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter suggested the possibility of a feud between Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is feuding with AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. The two superstars came face-to-face after The Phenomenal One's return to Monday Night RAW.

Styles defeated Dominik Mysterio on the latest edition of the show. Post-match, Breakker tried ambushing Styles but hit a Spear on Mysterio, one that was meant for the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter suggested a feud between Jacob Fatu and Breakker. The two have confronted each other in the past. Apter said:

"You know who I think he [Jacob Fatu] would be a good match [for]? Nobody's mentioned this but me at this point. The Intercontinental Title, him against Bron Breakker. Bron has got that belt. He's a strongish type of tough opponent, but I see he's weak in some of his matches. I think Jacob Fatu to come and win that belt just to get a belt on him."

WWE has also teased a feud between Breakker and Penta, courtesy of their backstage confrontation on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen which direction the 27-year-old is headed on the road to WrestleMania 41.

