Released WWE Superstar responds to whether Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had reached out

The show business is cut-throat, and so is the world of pro wrestling in WWE. Anything can happen with a snap of a finger. One such event that occurred recently and shocked fans all over the world was the release of WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women's Champion was recently spotted in New York City and was briefly interviewed by Adam's Apple.

Touching on a variety of topics within the given time, Rose responded consciously and in a few words. When asked whether Triple H, who is the Chief Content Officer of WWE, and Stephanie McMahon, who recently resigned from her post, had contacted Rose, the latter simply responded 'No' before thanking the interviewer and walking away.

Rose also appeared on Tamron Hall Show recently, where she spoke about her release, among other things, in more detail, albeit restraining from touching on certain topics owing to its confidentiality.

She was seen enjoying her time at home and, even stated that the last many years were filled with traveling around the world, and finally now, she gets to spend time at home.

Mandy Rose remains confident since her WWE release and rolling with her FanTime content

Despite supposedly being the cause of her WWE release, Mandy Rose has no qualms about her continuing to release steamy content to her fans.

"Yeah, it's been awesome. Like I said, an out-pour from my fans and I'm excited to continue with it," Rose said. [0:35 - 0:43]

Rose even mentioned on the Tamron Hall Show that she is looking to self-monetize now and have a direct relationship with her fans.

Whilst Mandy dropped the NXT Women's Championship just days before breaking Shayna Baszler's record and having the second-longest reign in the belt's history, and subsequently being released by the Stamford-based company, she seems to be confident and doing fine.

What her new ventures are in terms of media and wrestling remains to be seen. Rose ultimately even stated, ''Never say never'' in response to whether she would resurface in the wrestling ring again.

