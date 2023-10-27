Released WWE Superstar reveals gender of his baby

A former WWE Superstar recently took to social media to reveal the gender of his baby.

The star in question is Matt Riddle, who has been a one-time United States Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

The 37-year-old star was released by the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. There have been conflicting speculations about what Riddle will do after leaving, but he has already been involved with another business, having negotiations with wrestling, MMA, and boxing promotions such as the Bare Knuckle Boxing and Professional Fighters League (PFL).

However, according to a report, The Original Bro's non-compete contract with WWE prevents him from joining other wrestling companies, as well as MMA and boxing organizations.

In other news, outside his professional career, Matt Riddle and Misha Montana, a couple who have been romantically involved for a while now, have announced that their baby is due to arrive in December 2023.

Montana recently posted a picture on Instagram tagging the 37-year-old star and revealed that they are having a baby boy. Riddle also shared the post on his stories, adding a GIF stating, "It's a bro."

"💙Baby Bro💙 @riddlebro #riddlebaby."

Check out the post below:

Konnan addressed whether Matt Riddle will join AEW following his WWE exit

Wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about the possibility of former WWE United States Champion joining Tony Khan's AEW.

Over the years, stars such as Buddy Murphy, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others joined All Elite Wrestling after getting released from WWE.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared that Tony Khan would definitely try to get The Original Bro to sign with his company.

"I just think, unfortunately, I don't think Tony can help himself. He's like ... it's almost like you're a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it. Obviously he's kind of a rebel ... and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over. But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel's back." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It remains to be seen if the 37-year-old former star will be away from in-ring action ahead of his baby arrival in December.

What did you think of Matt Riddle having a baby boy? Sound off in the comments section below.

