Update on Matt Riddle's next step following WWE release

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle reportedly has several offers on his table following his recent release.

Riddle spent several years in UFC before transitioning to professional wrestling in 2014. About four years later, he signed with the Stamford-based company. The Original Bro had a five-year run in WWE, during which he held the United States Championship, RAW, and NXT Tag Team Titles. Nevertheless, he was released from his contract about a month ago.

According to recent reports from Wrestling Observer Radio, Riddle's people have held talks with multiple professional wrestling, MMA, and boxing promotions, including Professional Fighters League (PFL) and Bare Knuckle Boxing. However, no announcements about his next move could be made until his non-compete clause expires in December.

The report also noted that not only does the 37-year-old's non-compete clause with WWE prohibit him from joining other wrestling companies, but also MMA and boxing ones.

Will Matt Riddle join AEW after leaving WWE?

Over the past few years, several wrestlers joined AEW after getting released from the Stamford-based company, including Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Taya Valkyrie.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed the possibility of Riddle joining Tony Khan's promotion following his release. He claimed AEW would definitely try to sign The Original Bro.

"I just think, unfortunately, I don't think Tony can help himself. He's like ... it's almost like you're a sneakerhead, and the new sneaker comes out and you just have to have it. Obviously he's kind of a rebel ... and he lasted this long because he had talent and he was over. But I guess that s**t that happened in the airport was the straw that broke the camel's back." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

