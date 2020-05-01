Released WWE Superstar says AEW not signing him is a "bad business decision"

Cody

As previously reported by Sportskeeda, All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes had stated that AEW has no interest in signing recently released WWE Superstar, Heath Slater. Cody made the comments on an Instagram Q&A session he recently did.

Now, Heath Slater has posted a response on his official Twitter handle. The former 3 Man Band member not only took a shot at Cody, but he also stated that not signing him is a bad decision on his part.

In his response to Cody's statement, Slater seemed upset and tweeted that he knows Cody is a new businessman, but the decision to not sign him was still a bad one. You can check out Heath Slater's tweet here.

Heath Slater had been a WWE mainstay for more than a decade. He made his main roster debut way back in 2010 when he came up alongside his NXT cohorts to wreak havoc on Monday Night RAW.

Slater managed to secure a spot in WWE as an enhancement talent, while the other members kept getting released one after the other over the course of several years, with the exception of Daniel Bryan.

Slater was among the many Superstars who were let go of recently by WWE as part of budget cuts amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It would certainly be interesting to see where Slater ends up going, and whether he manages to make a return to WWE somewhere down the line, like how Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal did in the past.