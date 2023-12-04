Released WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to The Usos

A released WWE Superstar has sent a heartfelt message about The Usos.

Jey and Jimmy Uso were once a dominant tag team, but that came crashing down in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The duo lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event, and it was the beginning of the end for Jey Uso in The Bloodline.

Jey Uso went on to battle Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam with much on the line. Not only was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship up for grabs, but Reigns' spot as the leader of The Bloodline was also on the line in the match.

However, Jimmy Uso interfered, and Roman Reigns emerged victorious. Jey Uso has since jumped from SmackDown to RAW to avoid further conflict with The Bloodline.

Top Dolla of Hit Row was released by the promotion in September but remains active on social media. He took to his X account to reveal that getting hit with the 1D from the popular tag team was one of the coolest moments that happened to him in wrestling.

"My exact thought at this moment… 💰," he posted.

You can check out Top Dolla's post on X by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Female WWE star reveals she wants to wrestle The Usos

Former Women's Champion Natalya recently disclosed that she would like the opportunity to get inside the squared circle with The Usos on WWE television.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya admitted she would love to compete against the popular tag team. The veteran praised Jimmy and Jey Uso on their storytelling in the ring.

"I think The Usos are incredible. I watch them on the Live Events. If I could wrestle against The Usos; they have just magic about them in the ring, and it's not just about moves. it's about who they tell a story with their eyes. So yeah, The Usos, Dolph Zigger, Gable. Those are the guys I would love to wrestle in the company," said Natalya. [From 02:13 - 02:34]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Top Dolla has shared in the past that he hopes to become the host of The Tonight Show following his career as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 33-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see Top Dolla sign with another promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.