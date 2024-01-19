Released WWE Superstar set to make in-ring debut for rival promotion this week

A recently released WWE Superstar is about to make her in-ring debut for another promotion this weekend.

Dana Brooke started her WWE career in 2013 as part of NXT and quickly made her main roster debut within a few years. Despite only winning the 24/7 Championship during her tenure, Dana was one of the most beloved superstars among the fans.

Toward the latter part of her WWE career, she largely remained off television, with many fans clamoring to get her back on TV. Dana Brooke's career was finally starting to take off after moving to NXT last year. However, she was suddenly released from the company.

Following her release, Dana Brooke showed up at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view to watch the Knockouts Championship match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace.

Later, it was confirmed that Dana had signed a deal with TNA. She is now set to make her official in-ring debut for the promotion at this Saturday's television tapings under the name Ash by Elegance.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke hits back at fans for criticism

Following her appearance at Hard to Kill, TNA Wrestling announced she was joining the promotion with a video package that showed off her new look. Many fans pointed out the similarities between her and Toni Storm.

Dana Brooke took to social media to respond to the criticism of her new look.

"Relax everyone … it’s a hair style… I haven’t cut a promo, or step foot in the ring & y’all are hating… lemme tell ya something, I like Toni Storm but respectfully she will never be me & I’ll never be her!! But at least your talking about me"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Dana Brooke will receive a major push in TNA compared to her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

What do you make of Dana Brooke's TNA debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here