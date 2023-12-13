Released WWE Superstar shares cryptic message after RAW

A released WWE Superstar has shared a cryptic message following last night's episode of RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand aired live from Cleveland, Ohio. CM Punk announced that he would be signing with the red brand and was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Visionary vowed to expose Punk as a fraud and wrestle circles around him if the two were to battle for the World Heavyweight Championship down the line. Punk also announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Cody Rhodes battled Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, but the match had a controversial finish. Nakamura spit mist in Rhodes' eyes to end the match in a disqualification and then brutally attacked The American Nightmare to close the show.

Matt Riddle took to his Instagram story following last night's edition of WWE RAW to deliver a cryptic message. The Orginal Bro was released by the company in September following an incident at JFK Airport in New York. Riddle shared an image with several of the male superstars that were released in September, with the date December 21 on the image.

Riddle shares an interesting message on Instagram.

Bill Apter congratulates former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently congratulated Matt Riddle on the birth of his son.

The former superstar and his fiancée, Misha Montana, welcomed their first child on December 1 and took to social media to share the news. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter sent a message to the former superstar and congratulated him on the birth of his baby boy.

"By the way, since we brought up Matt Riddle, congratulations to he and his lady. They had a baby, I believe, last night. So congratulations!" [From 17:00 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Dolph Ziggler's first match following his WWE release was recently revealed. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see Riddle sign with another promotion? Do you think there is a chance for the 37-year-old to return to WWE down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.