Released WWE Superstar shares honest opinion on The Rock potentially replacing Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes seemingly stepped aside to make way for The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Released WWE Superstar Top Dolla recently shared his opinion about the same on social media.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 40 against a champion of his choice. After his historic win, the 38-year-old pointed at Roman Reigns, hinting at a potential rematch from last year's 'Mania. He confirmed the same during the Post-Show Press Conference.

However, on the latest edition of Friday Night SmakDown, The American Nightmare sent shockwaves in the wrestling landscape during his confrontation with Roman Reigns.

The former AEW star revealed he would not challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows but rather introduced The Rock, who had a staredown with The Tribal Chief. Later, the company announced that the two Samoans would once again come face-to-face at the WrestleMania Kickoff event on February 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Following the controversial end to the February 2 episode of the blue brand, many people associated with the world of professional wrestling have shared their take on The Rock potentially replacing Cody Rhodes. Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla also took to X/ Twitter to share his opinion.

Dolla revealed that The Hit Row waited for Rhodes following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:

"The only people left waiting for Cody in Gorilla last year after his match at Mania was me & Hit Row… everyone else and I do mean EVERYONE ELSE dipped and didn’t wait around to see him, which he said himself he truly appreciated," he wrote.

Francis further noted that a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is the biggest main event possible:

"But if you don’t think the Rock v Roman is the biggest main event possible, you are LYING TO YOURSELF or you live in a fantasy land of puppy dogs & rainbows."

You can check the tweet below:

Wrestling veteran shares his take on The Rock and Cody Rhodes situation

The Stamford-based company's decision to replace The American Nightmare with the Hollywood Star hasn't gone down well with WWE Universe. The fans have been raising their voices against the changes made:

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes that The Brahma Bull replacing Cody Rhodes' won't affect the latter and his story.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the 74-year-old stated that this would only delay Rhodes eventually winning the title as the wrestling promotion could drag his story for another year:

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'God d**n, just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years."

With The People's Champ possibly facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, The American Nightmare will likely challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Will Cody Rhodes win his first championship since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

