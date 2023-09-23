Released WWE Superstar teases career outside of the ring

A released WWE Superstar has teased a possible career change after he was let go by the company.

On September 12th, the merger between WWE and UFC's parent company, Endeavor, became official. The two promotions joined to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings. Unfortunately, the merger led to over 100 employees behind the scenes being laid off and a bunch of talent being cut from the roster yesterday.

Riddick Moss and his fianceé Emma (Tenille Dashwood) were two of the superstars that were released by the company. Moss is a former 24/7 Champion and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2022.

Moss took to social media today to send an offer to the Arizona Cardinals NFL franchise. The Cardinals are off to a 0-2 start and are missing their star quarterback Kyler Murray. Nick Rallis is the Defensive Coordinator for the organization and also happens to be the real-life brother of Riddick Moss. During a press conference earlier this year, Rallis noted that he was proud of his brother:

"Everywhere I've been this guy is asking for a tryout. I'm like dude, you are washed, you can't play this game anymore. But no, that would be my brother that I played with, who has been there for me and has supported me along my entire life. And it is cool to see him doing really big things in the WWE obviously, I'm proud to be able to call him my brother," said Cardinals DC Nick Rallis. [From 00:03 - 00:29]

Today on social media, Riddick Moss reposted the clip and wondered if the Arizona Cardinals could need a linebacker to help out their struggling defense:

"So ahh…… y’all need a linebacker? Asking for a friend no longer under contract in the Phoenix area 😅," he posted.

Riddick Moss sends message following WWE release

Riddick Moss took his release in stride and sent a message to other promoters in the industry following his exit from WWE.

Moss took to social media after it was revealed he was released and joked that he had graduated from the company. The 33-year-old star added that his per-match fee has skyrocketed and called on other promoters to make him an offer:

"Well I did it - I graduated from WWE. I know a lot of people think my career really took a downturn once Mr. Levesque took over, but, in actuality, my per match fee skyrocketed through the roof. Other promoters, get ready to back the brinks truck up," he posted.

Riddick Moss showed that he had some charisma while portraying the "Madcap Moss" character and proved that he is a talented performer. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the many wrestlers who were unfortunately released this week.

