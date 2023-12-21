Released WWE Superstar unveils countdown clock to contract expiry

A recently released WWE Superstar is counting down to when he will officially become a free agent.

The biggest wrestling promotion in the world released more than 20 talents due to budget cuts on September 21. The list of names included "Top Dolla" AJ Francis, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Emma, Madcap Moss, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Dana Brooke, Mace, Mansoor, Shanky, Commander Azeez, Ikeman Jiro, Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, plus a handful of developmental talents.

The main roster stars released on September 21 are still under a 90-day non-compete clause, but they will officially become free agents tonight at midnight when their non-compete clause expires.

Released star Top Dolla took to his Instagram Stories to post a countdown clock earlier today, which you can see in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Top Dolla's post on Instagram Stories

The former Hit Row leader has confirmed that he will use "Dolla" as his ring name in his post-WWE career. The rapper-wrestler is set to return to the ring against rival Cha Cha Charlie at GCW's Look At Me event on January 26.

Top Dolla thanks WWE and hypes a new era

AJ 'Top Dolla' Francis appears grateful for his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. The 33-year-old recently discussed how his infamous botch saved his life while providing an update on his health.

Dolla also thanked the Stamford-based promotion today. The former NFL player took to Instagram to give thanks and declare that the Dolla Era is about to kick off.

"Thank You @WWE [folded hands emoji] Tomorrow begins the Dolla Era [money bag emoji] Don’t say I didn’t warn you… #AJFrancis #WeOutside #Dolla #TopDolla #HitRow #WWE #SmackDown #FreeAgent," he wrote.

Dolla has not wrestled a match since teaming with Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab for a loss to Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega at a non-televised live event on September 10. His last TV match was a SmackDown loss to LA Knight on August 11.

