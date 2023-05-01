"Releasing her was the better choice" - Fans react to 33-year-old controversial star getting drafted to WWE SmackDown

WWE Draft 2023 has already shaken up the landscape of the global juggernaut, with fans excited about the new feuds that are set to accompany the roster changes. However, not many were enthusiastic about Lacey Evans getting drafted to SmackDown.

The 33-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for seven years. Despite featuring in notable feuds against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during this time, she has seemingly failed to get over with fans.

Evans has been treading the waters since her return from a maternal break last year and has undergone multiple character changes. It was noted on the latest edition of The SmackDown LowDown that the former Marine would be staying on the blue brand after the 2023 Draft. The news, however, did not excite the fans.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Martyn Shaw @MartynS71379956 @Fightful I can see lacey Evans being released at some point. @Fightful I can see lacey Evans being released at some point.

Lacey Evans has received heat from fans in the past due to her controversial statements. She received criticism for her potential stance on ADHD and autism after sharing a video of two guys disputing the prevalence of ADHD and autism who claimed that the conditions weren't around in the past. The 33-year-old also posted a controversial opinion on mental health a few weeks later, causing a massive uproar on social media.

Jim Cornette bashed WWE's booking of Lacey Evans

While fans may not be very fond of Lacey Evans, the SmackDown star is highly rated by Jim Cornette. The wrestling veteran recently criticized WWE's booking of the former Marine, stating that she's a great heel:

"She's great, she's got the size, she looks great. She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she's been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don't know. I don't know what the problem has been, I don't know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It's the most baffling thing I've ever seen," said Jim Cornette.

Lacey Evans has been on and off TV programming since her return last year. She was last seen in action in March 2023 when she teamed up with Xia Li to take on Natalya and Shotzi.

