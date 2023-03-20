"Remove this comment immediately" - Chelsea Green demands WWE to delete a disrespectful remark from a fan

Chelsea Green returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and has seemingly had an issue with everything in WWE.

She has tormented WWE official Adam Pearce with nonsensical complaints and has demanded to be treated like a star, despite going winless since her return to the company. Green has now turned her attention to WWE backstage interviewer Byron Saxton.

Ahead of last week's edition of RAW, the 31-year-old star interrupted Saxton while he was announcing the matches for the show. Byron asked Chelsea about her bout against Bianca Belair last Monday, but she refused to answer the question.

Green recently took to Twitter to demand that the company remove a "disrespectful" comment from a fan on social media.

"Remove this comment immediately @ByronSaxton !!!! The disrespect! @WWE," tweeted Chelsea Green.

In the comment, the fan stated that Byron Saxton is his favorite on RAW, and Chelsea gets on his nerves.

Chelsea Green makes an excuse for her loss to Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair made quick work of Chelsea Green last week on the red brand.

After the bout, Chelsea and Carmella attacked the champion, but Asuka made the save. The Empress of Tomorrow won the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to earn a shot at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Asuka continued to play mind games with The EST and laid the title at her feet before laughing in her face during this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Following her loss to Belair, the recently returned star claimed on Twitter that she was suffering from a severe sinus infection, which is why Bianca was able to defeat her.

"I have been diagnosed with a SEVERE sinus infection!! My immune system was compromised on Monday Night… she got lucky! 🤒," tweeted Green.

Chelsea and Carmella have recently formed a partnership on the red brand. It will be interesting to see if the duo can earn a spot in the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania in the next few weeks.

