Renee Young reveals she is set to make a 'big fat announcement', addresses pregnancy rumors

Renee Young is currently recovering from COVID-19, but she has a big announcement.

The popular WWE personality is in isolation along with her husband, Jon Moxley.

Renee Young and Jon Moxley.

Renee Young took to her Twitter to confirm that a 'big fat announcement' is coming this Wednesday.

The popular WWE personality sounded really happy about the impending announcement and it's, of course, going to be something good.

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

A fan responded in the thread and put forth three possibilities - complete recovery from COVID-19, pregnancy and a return to Canada. Renee Young commented and stated that the announcement was about none of the above, but it would still be a good one.

Lol sadly none of the above. But it’s still good! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Renee Young's condition following positive COVID-19 test

Renee Young recently revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As we had reported earlier, Young is doing much better now as the cough has gotten better. While she did feel some heaviness in her chest as of June 25th, the worst phase of the crippling disease has gone, and Young is on the road to making a healthy recovery.

It was also revealed that WWE didn't know about Renee Young's decision to go public about her COVID-19 status and the company are reportedly unhappy.

WWE Executives including Kevin Dunn, Vince McMahon, Mark Carrano and Triple H also reportedly didn't contact Renee Young on June 25th to check up on her. However, many talents did reach out to her.

Jon Moxley - who was pulled from last week's AEW Dynamite episode, reportedly tested negative and is currently in isolation. Moxley and Young are isolating themselves in different parts of the house, and it was noted that the AEW World Champion would undergo more tests this week ahead of his scheduled Fyter Fest match against Brian Cage.

The focus is now back on Renee Young's announcement, but what could it be? Fans have speculated that the 'big fat' tease could be hinting at a possible pregnancy; however, Renee Young has already shot down the idea.

Renee Young was the face of WWE Backstage that was recently cancelled by Fox. Young's announcement could potentially be about new programming that she is involved in, but that's just a guess at this point.

For now, we hope Renee Young is doing well, and we'll be eagerly waiting to know the details of her announcement. Stay tuned as we look for information about the same.