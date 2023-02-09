Report on who was responsible backstage for the emotional Paul Heyman WWE promo with Cody Rhodes

The latest report suggests WWE's Michael Hayes produced a heartwarming segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman.

Despite retiring from the in-ring competition in 1999, Michael Hayes remained active in the wrestling industry. During his backstage career, he worked as a WWF announcer as "Handsome" Dok Hendrix and rose through the ranks to become WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking and a senior producer.

This past Monday night on RAW, The American Nightmare and The Special Council of Roman Reigns engaged in an enthralling promo exchange. The former TNT Champion began by addressing Sami Zayn, whom he may meet at WrestleMania 39.

The Wise Man then confronted him, and the two men talked about the late great Dusty Rhodes for a long time. Heyman concluded by telling Cody Rhodes that while he was Dusty's favorite son, Reigns was the son that The American Dream had always desired.

Rhodes then stated that he would personally depose Roman Reigns' world titles at WrestleMania 39.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's senior producer Michael Hayes was responsible for working out a fantastic promo between Rhodes and Heyman.

Rohan @Rohan5640

Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAW Cody Rhodes' thanks to Paul Heyman, who is almost in tears. What a wonderful and unexpected segment. #WWERAWhttps://t.co/loxuPwfv6A

Michael Hayes also created the promo between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on this week's red brand and confronted Bobby Lashley, challenging him to a match at the Elimination Chamber.

Cowboy Brock brought a multi-million dollar contract to the Elimination Chamber for a match against Lashley. On the other hand, The All Mighty refused to sign the contract without first consulting with his manager and lawyer.

Lesnar was frustrated and hit Lashley with a couple of F5, but the latter was still in command. Fightful Select reported that Michael Hayes also produced the Lesnar-Lashley heated promo on RAW.

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ Bobby Lashley is listed at 6'3, 273 and the ease at which Brock Lesnar picks him up and tosses him around is astounding Bobby Lashley is listed at 6'3, 273 and the ease at which Brock Lesnar picks him up and tosses him around is astounding https://t.co/UX36bEhUaW

Lesnar and Lashley have faced off twice in the last year. Both superstars have one victory over the other and will now meet inside the squared circle for their third and final match at the Elimination Chamber.

Following the show, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley would meet on RAW next week for a contract signing. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious on the red brand's final show before the Elimination Chamber.

What did you think of the promos created by Michael Hayes between Rhodes-Heyman and Lesnar-Lashley? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes