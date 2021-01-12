Reports: Triple H rumored to wrestle tonight on WWE RAW

Earlier today, WrestleVotes tweeted that WWE has been looking for a suitable replacement to face Randy Orton in Monday Night RAW's main event. A short time later, WWE announced that Triple H will kick off the show tonight. And apparently, where there's smoke... there's fire.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc, the rumors going around backstage at WWE RAW right now suggest that Triple H will be wrestling tonight on the show. While this is in no way confirmed right now, the fact that it's being discussed backstage certainly lends credence to it actually happening.

With RAW going head to head against the College Football National Championship game, it's not surprising that the company is looking to pull out all the stops to compete with the rating juggernaut tonight.

Who will Triple H face tonight on WWE RAW?

Triple H has not competed inside a WWE ring since June of 2019 when he tagged with Shinsuke Nakamura in Tokyo, Japan against Samoa Joe and Robert Roode.

The main question that remains now is with Triple H rumored to compete, who will his opponent be? Well, if the latest hint from WrestleVotes is any indication, it certainly implies that The Game will go one on one with the Viper tonight on WWE RAW.

In a clever tweet update by WrestleVotes, they state "college football championship GAME." It hints at the fact that Orton's opponent for tonight is all but confirmed to be The King of Kings himself.

It will certainly be interesting to see how WWE makes this match tonight, but it shouldn't take long to be made official with Triple H opening RAW. Whether this is a one-off or bigger plans are in place for The Game heading into WrestleMania season remains to be seen.

college football championship GAME https://t.co/FyN416lVPe — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 11, 2021

What do you think about the possibility of Triple H wrestling tonight on WWE RAW? Are you excited to see him face off with Orton one more time? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.